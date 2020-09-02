OneLedger Tops One Day Trading Volume of $346,664.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinEx, BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $346,664.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.36 or 0.05763517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016068 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, UEX, BitForex, CoinEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

