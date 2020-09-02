OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

