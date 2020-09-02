Opal (OPAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Opal has a market cap of $68,550.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005016 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

