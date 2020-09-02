OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.