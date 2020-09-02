Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $514,652.09 and $25.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00732527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.01915712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,505.43 or 1.00678200 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00140103 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.