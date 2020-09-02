Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 4.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,435. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

