Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OXSQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 245,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,976. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.42.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

