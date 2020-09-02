Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:PACD traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,624. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Pacific Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

In other Pacific Drilling news, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,404,513.20. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,392,315.83. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacific Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.