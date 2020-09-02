Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.3–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $206-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.25 million.Pagerduty also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

PD traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 5,510,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,081. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $1,138,378.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

