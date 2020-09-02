Pagerduty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PD)

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,649 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 815% compared to the typical volume of 945 call options.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $681,139.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,672,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Pagerduty by 10.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PD traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 5,510,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,081. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

