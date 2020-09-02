Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of PAM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,742,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

