Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

