Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 524,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.