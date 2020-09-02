Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $208.47 and last traded at $209.15. 778,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 291,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 723.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,435 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.