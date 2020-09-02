PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,933 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $339,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

