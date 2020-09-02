Peter Botten Acquires 1,500 Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider Peter Botten bought 1,500 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.84 ($10.60) per share, with a total value of A$22,260.00 ($15,900.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$16.53 and its 200-day moving average is A$18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

