Peter Botten Acquires 1,500 Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider Peter Botten bought 1,500 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.84 ($10.60) per share, with a total value of A$22,260.00 ($15,900.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$16.53 and its 200-day moving average is A$18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

