Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.46 and last traded at $58.47. 2,470,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,840,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.