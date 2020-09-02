Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the July 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 242,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

