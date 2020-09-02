Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 6%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.49. 1,220,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,158,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research firms have commented on PBI. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $950.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 3.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 929,169 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 59.6% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,008,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 749,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 32.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,611,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 634,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 49.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,582,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

