pNetwork (PNT) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. pNetwork has a total market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00007592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.