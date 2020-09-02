Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Polymet Mining comprises approximately 0.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Polymet Mining were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polymet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

PLM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 1,052,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,098. Polymet Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

