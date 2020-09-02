Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Polymet Mining comprises approximately 0.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Polymet Mining were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polymet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.
PLM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 1,052,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,098. Polymet Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
