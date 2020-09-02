POLYMETAL INTL/S (AUCOY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 on October 5th

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.23. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AUCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

