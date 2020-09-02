PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,623,138 shares during the period. PPL makes up 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of PPL worth $275,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,062 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after purchasing an additional 741,323 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 5,150,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,380. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

