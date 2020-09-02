Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Precision Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 1,883,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Precision Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Precision Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

