Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Precision Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 1,883,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Precision Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.25.
Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.
Precision Therapeutics Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.
