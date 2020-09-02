Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.18. 5,671,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a market cap of $343.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

