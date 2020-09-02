Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,671,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,433. The company has a market capitalization of $343.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $139.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

