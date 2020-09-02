Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 30th total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 253,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,358. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 492,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

