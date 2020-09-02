Pundi X (NPXS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $46.28 million and $2.22 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.