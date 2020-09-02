Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) Insider Sells A$521,220.00 in Stock

Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) insider Justine Smyth sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.69 ($6.21), for a total value of A$521,220.00 ($372,300.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.70.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

