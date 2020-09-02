PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Get PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH alerts:

PBAM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,569. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.