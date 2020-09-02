Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Shares Up 8.3%

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.76. 198,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 313,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 13,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 38,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $216,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,166 shares of company stock valued at $576,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

