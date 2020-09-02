QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Up 8.4%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)’s share price was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 507,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 457,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.39 million, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $212,929.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,924.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $606,693 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

