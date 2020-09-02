Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

