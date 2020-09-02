RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

ROLL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.62. 76,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.20. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,629 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after acquiring an additional 191,437 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,846,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

