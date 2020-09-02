Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,705.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,705.88 ($100.69).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of RB traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,440 ($97.22). The stock had a trading volume of 968,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,647.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,843.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

