Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Receives $13.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRMD shares. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 204,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,540. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.57 million, a P/E ratio of 745.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

