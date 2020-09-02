Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Darren E. Findley Acquires 4,200 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Darren E. Findley bought 4,200 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.
RVP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,769. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.