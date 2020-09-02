Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Darren E. Findley Acquires 4,200 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Darren E. Findley bought 4,200 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

RVP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,769. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

