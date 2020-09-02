Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $16,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,805.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 343,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,843. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

