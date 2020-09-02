Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 53.0% in August

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the July 30th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 63.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.