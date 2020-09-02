Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 6.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,738,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 304,771 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 106.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,020,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,156,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 334.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,295,000 after purchasing an additional 940,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

RY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. 42,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.