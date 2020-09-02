RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $11,738.65 or 0.98612639 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $64,091.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 270 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

