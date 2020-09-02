SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the July 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

SALRF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

