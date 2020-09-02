Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 5.9%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.68. 709,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,651,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

