Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND remained flat at $$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

