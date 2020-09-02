Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND remained flat at $$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
