Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 143,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,055. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

