Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $783,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. 265,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,460. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

