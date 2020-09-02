Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

