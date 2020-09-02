Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
About Seacoast Commerce Banc
