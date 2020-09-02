SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

SEAS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

