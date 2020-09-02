Seele Market Cap Reaches $58.71 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, HADAX and IDEX. Seele has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044326 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.02 or 0.05749246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037232 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00050928 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, HADAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

