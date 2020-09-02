Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.64 or 0.05755035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051011 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

